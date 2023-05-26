Japan imposes export restrictions on 80 Russian companies

26 May 2023 09:25 (UTC+04:00)

Japan is imposing export restrictions on 80 Russian companies, the country’s government said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Among the sanctions-hit companies are Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon, the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry, NPO Lavochkin design bureau, Kamaz truck maker, the Skolkovo Foundation and the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology.

Besides, the Japanese government said that it would soon prohibit exports of a number of items that "help to boost Russia’s industrial base," but their list will be compiled later.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz