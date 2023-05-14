Turkish President votes with his wife Emine Erdogan [VIDEO]

14 May 2023 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took part in the parliamentary and presidential elections that are taking place in Istanbul today, Azernews reports.

Erdoğan fulfilled his civic duty in Üsküdar district of Istanbul, where he is registered.

The Turkish president voted at 12:53 Baku time. He was accompanied by his wife Emine Erdoğan and a large group of supporters.

After Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Amina Erdoğan also took part in the voting.

It should be noted that voting for the elections began at 08:00 local time in Türkiye.

Voting in the elections ended at 17:00 local time.

More than 64 million people have the right to vote in Türkiye.

Turkish citizens who live abroad voted in the presidential and parliamentary elections from April 27 till May 9.

The number of Turkish citizens living abroad who voted in the parliamentary and presidential elections in the country stood at 1,798,505 people. In general, 3,416,098 people had the right to vote among Turkish citizens living abroad.

Voting was held in 151 diplomatic missions of Türkiye in 73 countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz