Russia records 4,273 daily COVID cases, 32 deaths

4 May 2023 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,273 over the past day to 22,866,342, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, Azernews reports with reference to TASS.

A day earlier, 3,214 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 929 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 11.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 35 regions, while in 39 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 11 regions. A day earlier, 1,054 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 763 over the past day versus 358 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,508,570, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 294 over the past day versus 237 a day earlier, reaching 1,940,777.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,482 over the past day, reaching 22,273,109, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier some 6,549 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 32 over the past day, reaching 398,431, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 33 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

---

