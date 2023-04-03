Turkish Airlines cancels some flights to Italy ahead of strikes

3 April 2023 08:27 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines has canceled some flights to and from Italy due to a strike planned for Sunday, April 2.

The carrier announced that the following flights were canceled for Sunday: TK 1323 Istanbul-Bologna, TK 1324 Bologna-Istanbul, TK 1871 Istanbul-Venice, TK 1872 Venice-Istanbul, TK 1895 Istanbul-Milan, and TK 1896 Milan-Istanbul.

Multiple unions representing airport staff are set to join the nationwide four-hour strike on Sunday.

