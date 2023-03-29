Israeli premier meets Azerbaijani foreign minister amid opening of nation's first-ever embassy

29 March 2023 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and congratulated him on the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel and the appointment of his country's first ambassador to Israel, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the prime minister's office.

They discussed common regional security challenges and the threat Iran poses to regional stability, the tweet said, adding that Prime Minister Netanyahu praised the two countries' good and close relations. They discussed the potential for expanding bilateral cooperation in a range of areas.

---

