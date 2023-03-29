Iran sees growth in cargo transportation via airports

29 March 2023 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

The volume of cargo transported through Iranian airports increased by 21 percent, during the first 11 months of the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through February 19, 2023), compared to the same period in the preceding year, as was reflected in the statistics of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC).

Overall, more than 293,000 tons of cargo were transported through Iranian airports in 11 months.

Meanwhile, the figure stood at over 242,000 tons in the same period of the preceding year.

There are 54 civil active airports in Iran. Some 14 of them are international airports. An average of 30 million passengers are transported through Iranian airports per year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz