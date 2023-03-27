Azernews.Az

Monday March 27 2023

Iranian currency rates for March 27

27 March 2023 20:42 (UTC+04:00)
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 27.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to March 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,109 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 27

Iranian rial on March 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,368

51,361

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,648

45,646

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,017

3,984

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,007

4,007

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,064

6,065

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,052

136,792

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,831

14,848

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,131

32,129

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,144

109,098

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,548

30,484

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,054

26,057

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,314

2,314

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,203

2,206

1 Russian ruble

RUB

544

544

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,882

2,882

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,930

27,928

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,533

31,521

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,768

39,804

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,300

1,300

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,866

31,866

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,769

8,768

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,123

6,119

100 Thai baths

THB

122,728

122,747

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,487

9,487

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,423

32,456

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,109

45,256

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,189

9,188

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,302

16,303

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,739

2,760

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

485

485

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,636

24,636

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,366

77,365

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,849

3,849

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 431,753 rials, and the price of $1 is 402,000 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 393,088 rials, and the price of $1 is 366,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 506,000-509,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 545,000-548,000 rials.

---

