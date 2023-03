19 March 2023 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a post on his Twitter account in connection with Nowruz holiday, Azernews reports.

He stressed that Nowruz celebrations often bring whole communities together.

The head of government also conveyed his sincere wishes.

"Happy Nowruz! Here’s to good health, happiness, and prosperity in the year ahead," Trudeau noted.

