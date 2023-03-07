Azernews.Az

Iranian currency rates for March 7

7 March 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 7.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to March 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,910 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 7

Iranian rial on March 6

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,596

50,562

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,120

44,867

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,023

4,016

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,034

4,047

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,035

6,003

1 Indian rupee

INR

514

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,905

136,813

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,238

15,221

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,897

30,934

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,087

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,867

30,898

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,005

26,141

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,304

2,314

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,222

2,229

1 Russian ruble

RUB

557

555

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,296

28,407

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,246

31,245

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,991

39,753

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,257

1,222

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,083

32,118

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,712

8,702

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,063

6,081

100 Thai baths

THB

121,914

121,515

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,383

9,387

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,364

32,399

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,910

44,653

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,626

9,744

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,155

16,118

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,741

2,747

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

473

473

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,663

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,680

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,007

76,697

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,846

3,844

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,017

11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 457,704 rials, and the price of $1 is 430,512 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,663 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,385 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 488,000-491,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 521,000-524,000 rials.

---

