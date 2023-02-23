Turkiye's President & First Lady visit quake victims in Ankara hospital

23 February 2023 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

On February 22, the president and first lady of Turkiye paid a visit to those who had survived the deadly earthquakes in Turkiye at a hospital in the nation's capital, Ankara.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emine Erdogan visited the Etlik City Hospital, Turkiye’s Communications Directorate said on Twitter.

“Our only consolation is to see that our children are in good health, whose treatment continues at Ankara University Cebeci Hospital and Etlik City Hospital,” the first lady said on Twitter, sharing photos from the hospital visit.

“I sincerely believe that we will overcome the difficulties together with the strength of unity,” she added.

At least 42,310 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Turkiye on February 6. Tens of thousands of others were injured.

