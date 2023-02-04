Georgian Economy Minister discusses collaboration with Lithuanian Ministers of Energy & Transport

4 February 2023 20:07 (UTC+04:00)

The Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys and the Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis spoke with Georgia's Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili on Friday as part of his official visit there, according to the Economy Ministry, Azernews reports with reference to Agenda.

In a meeting between Davitashvili and Kreivys, the parties highlighted the importance of the diversification of energy resources supply for the country’s energy security, with Georgian Minister informing the Lithuanian counterpart on the energy market liberalisation reform, which he noted would contribute to the competitive and proper development of the country’s energy sector, attract additional investments, and create new energy capacities.

The new renewable energy support scheme developed by the Georgian Government to encourage private investments in the energy sector was also discussed, with the officials emphasising that the countries would continue cooperation in the energy sector, including in the use of renewable energy sources.

At the bilateral meeting with Transport Minister Skuodis, Davitashvili introduced the transit possibilities of the Middle Corridor to his Lithuanian colleague and briefed him on the country’s “priority directions” in transport infrastructure development. The need to diversify transit routes amid the current processes in the Black Sea region, as well as increased demand for alternative routes for cargo delivery, was also discussed by the parties. Georgia has been “actively working” to attract transit cargo and develop the Middle Corridor to “connect” Europe and Asia, Davitashvili pointed out.

Strengthening cooperation in civil aviation was also reviewed at the meeting, with the sides stressing that the direct flights between Tbilisi and Vilnius would give an “additional incentive” to economic relations between the countries. The Georgian side named Anaklia deep-sea port on western Georgia's Black Sea coast as one of the Government's priorities.

The meeting also focused on cooperation in the field of telecommunications and information technologies, as well as on the development of the “digital transit hub” in Georgia, with Davitashvili emphasising the “strategic importance” of the project for the country, which includes the development of the Europe-Asia connecting highway through the Black Sea, and on the other hand, the establishment of regional data centres in Georgia.

---

