U.S. House committee to release redacted Trump tax filings

21 December 2022 20:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A U.S. House of Representatives committee voted on Tuesday to release partially redacted tax filings from former President Donald Trump and said tax authorities had failed to properly scrutinize his returns while he was in office, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release a summary of Trump's tax returns between 2015 and 2021, the years when he was running for president and serving in the White House, panel members said.

That could lead to more unwelcome scrutiny for the former president as he mounts another White House bid.

But the committee also said the U.S. Internal Revenue Service did not follow its own rules when it failed to audit Trump's tax returns during three of his four years in office. Members said Congress should pass a law to strengthen the presidential audit program.

"What people will likely be surprised about is the extent to which the IRS was not conforming to their own rules," Democratic Representative Dan Kildee told reporters.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz