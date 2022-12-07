Azerbaijan’s place in Iran’s chemo-brain

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz --- As Neil Watson, British journalist, commented: “Post-2020 Azerbaijan is a country reborn. The wrongs of the past are being righted. The reset button has been pressed. Those who smite Azerbaijan will be taken like lambs to the slaughter. Azerbaijan is the new fulcrum for the South Caucasus and has all to gain.”

It is vital that, at this historic juncture, the sheer importance of which we may not currently appreciate to the fullest extent, we conflate our emotions with our analysis in such a way that is predominantly shaped by cold reason. So, it is with this sensibility that this submission is purported to be concluded. Never before has independent Azerbaijan stood so tall and courageous against the two neighbouring nations - Iran and Russia - that impacted its history in such a monstrously deformative way. It is the sense of doing the right thing at a given moment that guides its actions. Iran will continue to struggle, whereas Azerbaijan will remain jealously protective of its independence, displaying a sense of rising confidence in the air with reinvigorated assertiveness. Of these two fates, be in no doubt.