Iranian currency rates for December 1

1 December 2022

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to November 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,345 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 1 Iranian rial on November 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,218 50,376 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,260 44,175 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,955 3,979 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,224 4,202 1 Danish krone DKK 5,828 5,849 1 Indian rupee INR 516 515 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,486 136,538 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,693 18,701 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,147 30,372 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,382 5,378 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,019 30,803 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,171 26,035 1 South African rand ZAR 2,477 2,471 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,255 2,254 1 Russian ruble RUB 686 690 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,876 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,203 28,104 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,692 30,563 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,096 41,063 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,141 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,221 32,149 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,589 8,592 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,926 5,868 100 Thai baths THB 119,074 118,468 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,382 9,322 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,907 31,647 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 43,345 43,490 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,957 8,970 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,472 15,472 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,676 2,671 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,733 16,701 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,321 74,220 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,177 4,173 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,020 12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 299,982 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,671 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 289,232 rials, and the price of $1 is 280,255 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 360,000-363,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 373,000-376,000 rials.

