Thursday December 1 2022

Iranian currency rates for December 1

1 December 2022 22:45 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to November 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,345 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 1

Iranian rial on November 30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,218

50,376

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,260

44,175

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,955

3,979

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,224

4,202

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,828

5,849

1 Indian rupee

INR

516

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,486

136,538

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,693

18,701

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,147

30,372

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,382

5,378

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,019

30,803

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,171

26,035

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,477

2,471

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,255

2,254

1 Russian ruble

RUB

686

690

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,876

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,203

28,104

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,692

30,563

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,096

41,063

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,141

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,221

32,149

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,589

8,592

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,926

5,868

100 Thai baths

THB

119,074

118,468

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,382

9,322

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,907

31,647

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

43,345

43,490

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,957

8,970

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,472

15,472

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,676

2,671

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

473

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,733

16,701

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,321

74,220

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,177

4,173

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,020

12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 299,982 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,671 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 289,232 rials, and the price of $1 is 280,255 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 360,000-363,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 373,000-376,000 rials.

--

