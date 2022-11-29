Iran discloses number of people dead in protests

29 November 2022 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

More than 300 people have died during protests in Iran since September 19, 2022, Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said, Trend reports referring to Mehr News Agency.

The commander of IRGC noted that a lot of problems have arisen in the country as a result of protests.

The protests in Iranian cities are ongoing, prompted by the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

---

