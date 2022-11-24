Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo to part ways

24 November 2022 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Manchester United has terminated Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with the British club, the club’s press service reported on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

On the eve of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the athlete gave an interview to The Sun saying he has no respect for the club’s head coach Erik ten Hag. The club’s press service noted that Ronaldo was leaving "Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect".

