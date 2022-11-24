Fighter UAV KIZILELMA takes to the runway for the first time

24 November 2022 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

The first automatic taxi running test of Turkiye's unmanned fighter jet Kizilelma, developed by Baykar, has been successfully completed.

The Baykar Bayraktar Kızılelma is a jet-powered, single-engine, low-observable, supersonic, carrier-capable unmanned fighter aircraft, currently in development by Turkish defense company Baykar.

The aircraft is being developed as part of Project MIUS (Turkish: Muharip İnsansız Uçak Sistemi - English: Combatant Unmanned Aircraft System).

Baykar CTO Selçuk Bayraktar, said that the Kızılelma is expected to fly in 2023, adding that a jet-powered UAV was a ''12-year-long dream'.'

"A Sunday morning to remember with Bayraktar #KIZILELMA...” Selcuk Bayraktar shared a tweet with a photo of the test.

According to the statement made by Baykar, another important step has been taken in the development process of Bayraktar Kizilelma, which will serve as Turkiye's first unmanned fighter plane.

Bayraktar Kizilelma was transferred to Akinci Flight Training and Test Center in Corlu, Tekirdag, at the beginning of the week. Here, the Automatic Taxi Tests with safety ties were successfully completed. The first automatic taxi and running test conducted without safety ties, directed by Baykar Chairman of the Board and Technology Leader Selcuk Bayraktar, was also successfully carried out. Thus, Bayraktar Kizilelma was one step closer to its first flight.

Greece's eyes and ears are on Turkiye. In the neighboring press, which could not keep up with the rapid progress in the Turkish defense industry, the news of Turkiye stay in the headlines. With the test launch of the Typhoon, our first domestic and national short-range ballistic missile, Athens was terrified. Finally, in analyses in the Greek media, our domestic and national weapons were scrutinized.

"Turkiye is consistently following its plan to transform itself into a global power with a strong defense industry and advanced weapons. Greece follows developments closely, but lags behind dramatically," the news stated.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz