Armenia deprives itself of all possibilities in region because of its unconstructive position - official

22 November 2022 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Armenia deprives itself of all the possibilities in the region because of its unconstructive position, Trend reports referring to the Deputy Chairman for External Relations of Turkiye's Justice and Development Party, Mehmet Ceylan.

Although Azerbaijan proposed a peace agreement, Armenia still has not given an adequate response. According to Mehmet Ceylan, it is never too late to make the right decision.

"We are sure that the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be signed based on the territorial integrity principle," he said, during the special conference on "Security and Cooperation: Role of Political Parties" of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) being held in Baku.

Speaking on Turkish-Azerbaijani solidarity, he noted that today it is stronger than ever.

"Turkiye is next to Azerbaijan both in pleasure and sorrow. Having signed the Shusha Declaration, we have raised our relationship to the highest level. Conditions have been created in the region to ensure sustainable peace and stability. Turkiye has big expectations for the normalization of the situation in the regions, there is no other way," he said.

