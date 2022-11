21 November 2022 22:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel will visit China from Nov. 24-26, Chinese state media said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Díaz-Canel, first secretary of the CPC Central Committee and president of the Republic of Cuba, will pay a state visit, CCTV reported.

---

