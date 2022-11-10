Buyukdag Holding plans $100m investment in solar energy projects over next five years

10 November 2022 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

In the next five years, Buyukdag Holding with a 17-megawatt solar power plant (SPP) in Sanliurfa will invest an additional $100 million in the energy industry sector. Within a year, the holding will also build 500 electric car charging stations.

The list of businesses that recently made the decision to make investments in the energy industry now includes Buyukdag Holding. The company is engaged in the sales, marketing, energy, communication, construction, and car inspection industries, and is getting ready to invest $100 million in a solar power plant over the course of five years. Ali Buyukdag, the chairman of Buyukdag Holding, said that they began investing in the energy sector in 2014 and now they have a 17-megawatt SPP in Sanliurfa.

Buyukdag said that "we are in talks to buy a solar power plant in the first place. We are saying that we would keep investing in SPP. The future of Turkiye and the entire globe, in our opinion, lies in investments in solar and wind energy. We shall thus boost the SPP's installed power while it is still running. Within five years, we intend to invest $100 million in the energy sector.

Ali Buyukdag added that the firm will make investments in the energy industry in the future.

"We have just got our permission to set up a vehicle charging station. In a little while, we'll begin to set up our charging stations. We are going to spend $1,500,000 on charging stations. In line with the license we were granted at the initial stage, our 50 charging stations will be made operational. The number of charging stations will rise. In a year, we want to install 500 charging stations. Additionally, 300-kilowatt rapid charging stations will be available in selected locations."

Buyukdag Ali added that they have three hotels in the tourist industry.

"We have two hotels in Istanbul - one each in Taksim and Karakoy. We have a second hotel in Kusadasi," he said.

Buyukdag noted that they made a decision to boost sector investments concurrent with the growth in tourism.

"Within this framework, we started to work to reconstruct our 5-star hotel in Kusadasi, where we are also beginning a villa project. We anticipate investing around $30 million in this area's tourism and real estate," he concluded.

