US midterm elections: Republicans lead House of Representatives

9 November 2022 23:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

According to preliminary data, Republicans and Democrats have received 47 and 46 seats, respectively in the Senate, as midterm elections were held on November 8, Trend reports on November 9.

Democrats gained 1 seat, while the Republicans lost 1 seat in the Senate.

The parties need to win 51 seats to get a majority in the Senate.

The House of Representatives has 172 seats for Democrats and 199 seats for Republicans, while a majority requires 218 seats.

The Democrats lost two seats in the House.

Election results in key states, including Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizona, which could determine which party controls the chambers, have yet to be announced.

Preliminary results show Democrat John Fetterman will win a seat in the Pennsylvania Senate by defeating Trump-backed Republican Mehmet Oz. The "red" wave that the Republicans hoped for is currently not visible in the House of Representatives.

The Republicans are likely to win the House of Representatives, according to CBS News, the BBC's partner in the US.

If the Democrats lose the House of Representatives, it will make it harder for President Biden to pass laws during his next two years in office.

Traditionally, midterm elections have had a relatively low turnout, but more than 116 million people voted this year, according to preliminary data from the US Elections Project.

This is one of the highest turnout rates in decades.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz