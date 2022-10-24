Turmoil in Iran continues as protests at universities, schools go on

24 October 2022 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

Protests in Iran, triggered by death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on September 16, 2022, are still ongoing, Trend reports, referring to recent video footage spread online.

According to the report, protests are taking place at many places of Iran, including Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz, Hamadan University of Medical Sciences, and so on, as well as at schools.

At the same time, teachers in a number of secondary schools in Iran protested the implementation of strong security measures in schools.

Mahsa Amini died, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

