Armenian police detains people blocking entrance to military cemetery before PM's visit

21 September 2022 20:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Yerevan police has detained several dozen people who blocked the entrance to the Yerablur military cemetery to prevent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from visiting the graves of their children, Trend reports via Armenian media.

According to the media, the detentions took place before the arrival of Pashinyan.

Lawyer Vahan Hovhannisyan told reporters that about 30 people were detained. Some of them were injured during the detention.

