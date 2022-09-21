Protesters blocking avenue in Iran’s capital

21 September 2022 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The protesters are currently blocking the Hafez Avenue in Iran’s Tehran city, Trend reports.

The protesters have put up roadblocks on both sides of the avenue, preventing police from breaking through.

As of September 19, a number of protests have been held in several cities of Iran.The protests were prompted by the murder of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini by Tehran's morality police.

As previously reported, the girl was beaten while in police custody for allegedly violating strict hijab rules.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police.

Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

--

