Uzbekistan's Samarkand International Airport launches E-gate passport control system

Samarkand International Airport has launched the first E-gate border control system in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Uzbek Air Marakanda LLC.

The E-gate software and hardware system, developed by an Uzbek company under contract with the border troops of the State Security Service of Uzbekistan, allows safe and uninterrupted processing of arriving passengers.

The automated border control system is based on biometric technologies and provides for automatic identification of the person and allows for a quick and safe border crossing with minimal involvement of border control officers.

After extensive testing, the Border Control Unit of the State Security Service chose to install the system at Samarkand International Airport. The system incorporates document readers and high-resolution video cameras that carry out video surveillance and comparison of passengers' biometric data with an identity document.

Border Control and Air Marakanda have developed measures against unauthorized passage and algorithms to ensure single passage, and recognition of luggage and items left unattended.

The project is expected to increase tourism potential by speeding the flow of passengers through passport control while making the process more comfortable and convenient for visitors.

