Uzbekistan Airways temporarily cancels number of regular flights from Samarkand

Uzbekistan Airways JSC temporarily cancels a number of regular flights scheduled from 12 to 20 September this year from Samarkand International Airport, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

According to the air carrier, regular flights have been canceled due to technical reasons at the airport.

This applies to the following flights:

HY041/042, HY043/044 Tashkent - Samarkand - Tashkent;

HY275\276 Samarkand - Istanbul - Samarkand;

HY605\606 Samarkand - Moscow - Samarkand;

HY767\768 Samarkand - Almaty - Samarkand;

HY639\640 Samarkand - St. Petersburg - Samarkand;

HY9606\9605 Moscow - Samarkand - Moscow.

Passengers of canceled flights are entitled to a refund of the full cost of the ticket at the place of purchase or free rebooking on any free date after the resumption of flights.

