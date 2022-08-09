EBRD unveils loan portfolio of projects in Turkmenistan

9 August 2022 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The current loan portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) projects in Turkmenistan is estimated at 49 million euros, Trend reports with reference to the EBRD.

According to the EBRD, the bank's loan portfolio is calculated for the implementation of 32 projects.

The majority of the project portfolio (96 percent, or 47 million euros) is directed towards investments in industry, commerce and agribusiness and four percent, or 2 million euros, towards investments in financial institutions.

The bank has generally invested more than 343 million euros in 88 projects in Turkmenistan.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is an international financial institution that has implemented more than 6,100 projects since its establishment.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz