Russia, Türkiye to build up ties in economy, energy and industry — statement

6 August 2022 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Presidents of Russia and Türkiye Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to boost the bilateral trade volume and meet mutual expectations on energy issues, according to the joint statement of leaders released after their meeting, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Leaders, who conducted extensive consultations on the issues that are on the agenda of Türkiye-Russia bilateral affairs, agreed to increase the bilateral trade volume on a balanced basis and to achieve designated targets; to meet one another’s expectations on the economy and energy; to take concrete steps to boost collaboration about issues that have been pending on the agenda of both countries for a long time, concerning sectors such as transportation, commerce, agriculture, industry, finance, tourism and construction," the document reads.

"The two Leaders acknowledged the role that constructive relations between the two countries played in the conclusion of the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports. The two Leaders underscored the need to ensure, in letter and in spirit, the full implementation of the Istanbul agreement, including the unimpeded export of Russia’s grain, fertilizer and raw materials stocks needed for its production," according to the statement.

