Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary restrictions on timber exports

6 August 2022 09:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan has imposed temporary restrictions on timber exports, Trend reports citing the press service of Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the Cabinet Decree No. 428 from August 1, 2022, timber exports from Kyrgyzstan outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are now restricted for a period of six months.

"A temporary ban is introduced after three days from the date of entry into force of this resolution," the message says.

As Kyrgyzstan's forest resources are very limited, the country's forest resource management strives to protect Kyrgyzstan's forests.

At the end of May 2022, Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economy and Commerce submitted for public discussion a draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers “On the introduction of a temporary ban on the export of timber from Kyrgyzstan".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz