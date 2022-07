28 July 2022 23:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Over the past day, 3,175 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 1,341,265 cases were identified in the country.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 1,409 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 1,305,043.

