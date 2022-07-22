Georgia records increase in volume of money transfers from Tajikistan

22 July 2022 08:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Georgia recorded a considerable increase in volume of money transfers from Tajikistan in June 2022, Trend reports with reference to the National Bank of Georgia.

According to the bank, the volume of money transfers from Tajikistan to Georgia in June 2022 amounted to $2.8 million, which is an increase of 55.5 percent compared to May 2022 ($1.8 million).

While, money transfers from Georgia to Tajikistan in the reporting month amounted to $100,000, which remained constant compared to May 2022.

Overall, the total remittance inflows to Georgia in June of this year reached $427.3 million, which is a twofold increase compared to June 2021 ($201.9 million).

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz