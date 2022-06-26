Turkmenistan Airlines resumes regular flights to Moscow
By Trend
Turkmenistan Airlines resumes regular flights to Moscow (Russia) on July 5, with the flight to Domodedovo International Airport, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.
Flights will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Departure from Ashgabat - at 19:25 (GMT+5), arrival in Moscow - at 21:15 (GMT+3) on Tuesdays. The planes will return to the Turkmenbashi International Airport. Takeoff on Tuesdays from Moscow is at 22:45 (GMT+3), arrival in Turkmenbashi is at 04:15 (GMT+5) on Wednesday.
At the same time, takeoff from Ashgabat - at 07:35 (GMT+5), arrival in Moscow - at 09:25 (GMT+3) on Thursdays. Departure from Moscow - at 10:55 (GMT+3), landing in Turkmenbashi - at 16:25 (GMT+5) on the same day.
Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries were discontinued due to COVID-19 in March 2020.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz