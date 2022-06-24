54 people test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

24 June 2022 22:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

54 fresh COVID-19 cases have been registered across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, up 12 from a day earlier, Kazinform learned from the Interdepartmental commission for prevention of COVID-19 spread, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Nur-Sultan – 8, Almaty – 38, Shymkent – 2, Akmola region – 1, Atyrau region – 1, Zhambyl region – 1, West Kazakhstan region – 1, Karaganda region – 1, Turkistan region – 1.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz