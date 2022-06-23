Tajikistan planning to increase exports of green electricity - minister

23 June 2022 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Tajikistan is planning to increase exports of ‘green’ electricity to Central Asian region, Minister of Energy of Tajikistan Daler Juma said at the Energy Forum [held in Uzbekistan's Tashkent on June 23-24], Trend's journalist reported from the forum.

According to minister, several projects for the construction of new hydropower plants are being implemented.

Two hydroelectric power plants will be built on the river Zeravshan, together with Uzbekistan, he said.

"These projects will help increase the export of ‘green’ electricity in the region. Currently, we're exporting electricity to Uzbekistan and Afghanistan," he said.

Usmonov further said that Tajikistan intends to expand and increase its 'green energy' exports.

