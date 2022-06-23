Turkish Cargo launches three new strategic services in different speed categories

23 June 2022 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Turkish Cargo has launched three new services in different speed categories that will increase the quality of work and meet customer expectations at the highest level, Yeni Shafak reports.

Turkish Cargo, as one of the most reliable solution partners in the global air cargo market, continues its journey with its rapid and priority services that bring new conveniences for clients worldwide.

Turkish Cargo continues to invest in infrastructure and technology to deliver quick and priority services by integrating it into its business operations in the best manner possible. With TK SMART, TK PREMIUM, and TK URGENT, it provides cost advantage, flexibility, privilege, and high-speed shipping services.

“As the air cargo carrier, which is at the center of the rapidly developing logistics ecosystem, we design our entire organization according to the requirements of the industry. We offer our three new services in different speed categories, which we have developed in this direction, to our business partners all over the world. Thanks to these new services, our customers will be able to reach the global markets in Turkish Cargo's wide flight network much more easily, " Daniel Lloyd Johnson, Head of Turkish Airlines Cargo Product Management, stressed.

Developed for general cargo shipments, TK SMART provides savings with the cost advantage it offers. This service, which is most commonly used in routine transportation, transports items without regard to weight or size.

Important shipments requiring a quick trip time are accepted with the privileged world of TK PREMIUM, which offers a short option time, a minimum connection, and a fast delivery guarantee.

Shipments processed within the scope of TK PREMIUM are transported without delay as FAB (Flown as booked). This service, specially developed for agencies that need high priority, also offers a capacity guarantee of up to 300 kg in closed cargo flights and high priority in operational processes.

On the other hand, TK URGENT's capacity guarantee gives the possibility to deliver with the best option time, minimum connection, and shortest possible trip time, making it the fastest alternative for last-minute shipments with urgency.

With the TK URGENT service, shipments are transported as FAB (Flown as booked) and with a 100 percent money-back guarantee under certain terms and conditions. “Urgent Team”, which was developed specifically for this service, is accessible 24/7 and offers a process tracking feature from reservation to after-sales.

Turkish Cargo continues to grow its potential with the high-quality service approach in order to satisfy the demands of its clients in the best possible way, providing the greatest connections for transportation to production and trade hubs throughout the world. The carrier continues to support its business partners while developing regional trade by producing special and practical solutions for the increasing logistics demand.

---

