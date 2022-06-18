India turned the tide of negotiations from failure to optimism: Piyush Goyal after WTO meeting

18 June 2022 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

India took the lead and turned the tide of negotiations from failure, gloom and doom to optimism, enthusiasm and consensus-based outcome, said the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal while addressing a press conference at Geneva.

Stating that it is a proud day for 135 crores of Indians at the WTO today, Goyal, after the conclusion of the WTO 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva today, said that India took the lead and was at the centre of the conference.

“It turned the tide of negotiations from full failure, gloom and doom to optimism, enthusiasm and consensus-based decision. India’s efforts to bring members to a table to discuss issues irrespective of the existing geopolitical order has ensured that the world order is not broken.”

Terming the just concluded MC12 as an “outcome-oriented” success, Goyal said the Indian delegation, guided constantly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been 100 per cent successful in portraying before the world the priority issues for India and the developing world.

He admitted that India and the Developing countries accepted certain compromising decisions when the WTO was established 30 years ago and during the Uruguay Round of negotiations and said, “India today bats on the front foot rather than being fearful on various issues be it Environment, Startups, MSMEs or gender equality. This is a result of the confidence in New India. India is able to build consensus and get a Win-Win outcome for the world.”

“Few countries attempted to create false campaign, initially on Sunday and Monday, that India is obstinate due to which no progress is being made. The real situation has emerged before us all, the issues raised by India, on which Prime Minister had asked us to focus upon, now the whole world acknowledges that was the correct agenda and ultimately India played a vital role in arriving at all solutions,” Goyal added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz