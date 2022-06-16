Uzbekistan increasing volume of supplies of textile products to African continent

16 June 2022 09:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A joint Uzbek-Egyptian textile online forum was held in Cairo, organized by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Egypt together with the Uztuqimachiliksanoat Association, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The event was attended by more than 20 large textile companies of our country, as well as representatives of the Egyptian light industry.

At the forum, the participants discussed the most promising areas of cooperation with Egyptian partners in the field of the textile industry, proposals for opening a representative office of large textile companies of Uzbekistan in Egypt to conduct marketing research, establish partnerships with Egyptian textile manufacturers, study benefits and preferences for doing business in the territory of the ARE, the use of free economic zones of the country for the production and export of joint products to the countries of the EU, the League of Slave States, the USA and Latin America.

The participants emphasized the importance of studying the issues of reducing transport costs along various routes from Uzbekistan to Egypt in order to increase the competitiveness of Uzbekistan’s textile products in the ARE.

An agreement was reached on organizing a constant exchange of information between the diplomatic mission, the Uztuqimachiliksanoat association and textile companies of Uzbekistan in order to timely resolve emerging issues.

---

