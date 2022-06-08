Romania talks prospects of co-op with Georgia in 2022

8 June 2022 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

There are several plans between Romania and Georgia in 2022, regarding the expansion of cooperation in areas of common interest, as well as bilateral political contacts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania told Trend.

"Given the potential offered by the economies of Romania and Georgia, we intend to intensify contacts with the Georgian authorities and to take steps for resuming the works of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific Cooperation. This should help identify new opportunities for cooperation in areas of common interest," the source said.

Regarding transport connectivity with Georgia, Romania will continue building links through the Black Sea, the Caucasus and Central Asia - regions along the Middle Corridor important in connecting Europe to Asia.

"Through their geographic position, the ports of Constanta and Batumi/Poti also play an important role in terms of regional connectivity, especially in the field of transportation and energy, as well as in promoting trade exchanges between the two riparian states," the ministry noted.

In terms of energy cooperation, Romania’s MFA underlines the significance of a new fiber-optic cable project connecting Romania and the countries of the South Caucasus. "Once realized, this interconnection will have a positive impact on the development of energy and data exchanges between Romania and the South Caucasus," the ministry noted.

Romania believes that connectivity should be the backbone of economic and trade exchanges between the countries of the Black Sea region. We support the initiatives designed to advance prosperity, sustainable development and a better quality of life for the peoples of our countries, the source said.

"We are convinced that increased trade exchanges, mobility and people-to-people contacts will promote regional economic stability, social well-being and open up real business opportunities," the ministry concluded.

