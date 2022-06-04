Kazakhstan to invest in solar power plant construction in Kyrgyzstan

4 June 2022 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

In Kyrgyzstan solar power plant is going to be built with the participation of Kazakh investors, Trend reports with the reference to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

The construction of the solar power plant in Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul region is planned with the participation of the Kazakh capital. The total cost of the project will be $300 million.

"Kazakhstan is one of the main trade and investment partners of Kyrgyzstan. Over the past 15 years, Kazakhstan has invested more than $1 billion in the economy of Kyrgyzstan, including in the implementation of socially significant projects. In general, we have the potential to further expand economic integration," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He also stressed that Kazakhstan is prepared to completely meet all responsibilities and work together with Kyrgyzstan on major projects.

