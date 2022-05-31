Uzbekistan reveals volume of wholesale trade turnover for 4M2022

31 May 2022 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The volume wholesale trade turnover in Uzbekistan amounted to 46.1 trillion soums ($4.2 billion) from January through April 2022, which is an increase of 19.7 percent compared to the same period last year, Trend reports via the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During this period, the wholesale trade turnover of large enterprises in the country amounted to 16.2 trillion soums ($1.5 billion), while the wholesale trade turnover of small businesses amounted to 29.8 trillion soums ($2.7 billion).

From January through April 2022 the highest growth rates of the wholesale trade turnover were observed in Bukhara and Navoi regions, and Tashkent city.

In 2021, the volume wholesale trade turnover increased by 31 percent compared to 2020 (120.4 trillion soums, or $11.1 billion), reaching 157.8 trillion soums ($14.5 billion).

