By Trend

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev gives instructions to prevent further inflation as indicators reach record high, Trend reports citing Kazakh president’s press office.

Tokayev gave instructions during the presentation of a report by Kazakhstan's National Bank on activities over 2021.

Tokayev noted that thanks to the measures taken, the growth of the economy of Kazakhstan in 2021 stood at 4.1 percent.

At the same time, he drew attention to the unprecedented rise in inflation, which, following the results of four months of this year, reached a historical high since September 2016, amounting to 13.2 percent.

Tokayev pointed out the importance of strengthening the work of the Government, the National Bank and other state bodies to address the rise in inflation.

In this context, the president outlined the importance of returning inflation to the target corridor (from 4 to 6 percent) and instructed the Government, together with the National Bank, to ensure the full implementation of the Set of Measures to Control and Reduce Inflation for the period from 2022 through 2024.

