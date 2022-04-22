By Trend

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged letters with outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in and thanked him for trying to improve relations, state media KCNA reported on Friday, amid tension over Pyongyang's weapons tests, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The exchange of letters came against a backdrop of strained cross-border ties since a failed North Korea-U.S. summit in 2019, and flaring tension after Pyongyang launched intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) last month, breaking a self-imposed 2017 moratorium. read more

Moon sent a letter on Wednesday and promised to continue to try to lay a foundation for unification based on joint declarations reached at summits in 2018, despite the "difficult situation," the North's official KCNA news agency said.

Moon's office confirmed that he had exchanged "letters of friendship" with Kim.

In his letter, Moon said the "era of confrontation" should be overcome with dialogue, and that inter-Korean engagement is now a task for the next administration, spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee told a briefing. Moon also expressed hope for the swift resumption of U.S.-North Korea denuclearisation talks.

Kim said in his reply on Thursday that their "historic" summits gave the people "hope for the future", and the two agreed that ties would develop if both sides "make tireless efforts with hope," KCNA reported.

"Kim Jong Un appreciated the pains and effort taken by Moon Jae-in for the great cause of the nation until the last days of his term of office," KCNA said, adding the exchange of letters was an "expression of their deep trust."

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz