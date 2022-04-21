By Yasin Yilmaz

Turkey’s Istanbul Airport, the most important global hub of the region, will host Routes World in 2023, Yeni Shafak has reported.

Nearly 4,000 senior executives from the global aviation industry are expected to visit Istanbul as a result of Routes World, the most prestigious event in the world aviation industry.

“Turkey carries out promotional activities in 140 countries through TGA [ Turkish Promotion and Development Agency]. Again, TGA hosted a total of 3,770 people in Turkey in 2021, including foreign press representatives, influencers, opinion leaders and travel agencies. In this way, 1.1 billion access was achieved on social media,” TGA General Manager Yalcin Lokmanhekim said.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi underlined that the Routes World 2023 event will add value to the company’s main base, Istanbul, to become more prominent in world tourism with its unique geographical location and significant potential.

Being chosen as the host of the event is a source of pride for both IGA Istanbul Airport and Turkish aviation, IGA Istanbul Airport CEO Kadri Samsunlu stressed.

“We are happy to host the Routes World 2023 event, worthy of the 100th anniversary of the foundation of our republic. It is an important meeting that will reveal Istanbul’s history, culture and potential as a focal point for foreign tourists. We look forward to strengthening the position of IGA Istanbul Airport as a global transfer center and to demonstrate our country’s this great potential,” he added.

The Routes World is an event bringing together airline, airport, and destination decision-makers to define the world's route network.

Istanbul Airport is the main international airport that operates in Istanbul, Turkey. It is located in the Arnavutkoy district on the European side of the city.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were transferred from Istanbul Ataturk Airport to Istanbul Airport following the closure of Istanbul Ataturk Airport for scheduled passenger flights. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) airport code IST was also transferred to the new airport.

---