By Trend

One violation of the ceasefire regime by the Armenian side was recorded in Karabakh in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers, Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

"In the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, one violation of the ceasefire regime by the Armenian side was recorded. There were no casualties. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, in cooperation with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, has resolved the situation," the Ministry said.

