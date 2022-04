By Trend

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to deliver another batch of military aid to Kiev in the coming days, Trend reports citing Interfax.

"I updated my friend Volodymyr Zelensky this afternoon on further military aid we will provide to Ukraine in the coming days," Boris Johnson wrote on his Twitter page.

---

