By Trend

Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that country’s foreign trade hit 41,522,000 tons, valued at $29.549 billion, in the last three months of previous year in 1400, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi stated that Iran’s foreign trade registered a 14 and 37 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year in 1399 (ended March 20, 2021).

Of a total of 164 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $101.6 billion, 41,522,000 tons of which were valued at $29.549 billion, related to the fourth three months of the previous year, showing a 14 and 37 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Islamic Republic of Iran exported 30,442,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $13.478 billion, from Jan. 22 to March 20, 2022, recording a 10 and 39 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively, he added.

Iran’s export of products from Jan. 22 to March 20, 2022, registered a five percent decline and one percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the third three months of the previous year (from Sept. 22 to Dec. 21, 2021), Latifi mentioned.

