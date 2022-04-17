By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed to modernize the work of enterprises and institutions of the country's energy sector, as well as to ensure efficient processing of oil and gas, Trend reports via press service of Turkmengaz.

He stated this during an meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Shakhym Abdrakhmanov presented a report on the state of the fuel and energy sector and the solution of tasks for the timely development of national investments allocated to the oil and gas sector.

The president stressed the importance of accelerating exploration work in the coastal zones of the Caspian Sea, carrying out the necessary work on the discovery and development of new deposits here, as well as attracting private sector and foreign investment to this process. In this regard, a number of specific instructions were given.

