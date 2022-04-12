By Trend

Israel's Ministry of Health on Monday reported 4,178 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total infections to 4,000,602, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The newly reported cases were the lowest in Israel since March 12, when 3,971 new cases were reported.

Meanwhile, 17 more people lost their lives to the disease, bringing the national death toll to 10,584.

The number of active patients in Israel stood at 41,034, with 256 remaining in serious conditions, according to the ministry's data.

Israel's COVID-19 reproduction number indicator, known as the R number, dropped to 0.72, compared to 1.43 in mid-March.

When the R number is greater than 1, the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time. Otherwise, it indicates the spread of the pandemic has been curbed.

