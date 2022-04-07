By Trend

The United Kingdom announced the full freeze of assets of Sberbank and the Credit Bank of Moscow, banned the import of Russian iron and steel and investments in Russia, vowed to abandon the coal import from Russia by the end of this year and announced personal sanctions against eight Russians, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Sberbank is Russia’s largest bank and this freeze is being taken in co-ordination with the US," the Foreign Office said.

"By the end of 2022, the UK will end all dependency on Russian coal and oil, and end imports of gas as soon as possible thereafter," the Foreign Office continued. "From next week, the export of key oil refining equipment and catalysts will also be banned, degrading Russia’s ability to produce and export oil - targeting not only the industry’s finances but its capabilities as a whole," it added.

Restrictive measures were also introduced in particular against Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov, Kamaz CEO Sergey Kogogin, and Alrosa CEO Sergey Ivanov.

---