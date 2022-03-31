By Trend

US President Joe Biden offered condolences on Wednesday in a call with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a day after a Palestinian gunman killed five people in a Tel Aviv suburb, the latest in a string of fatal attacks, the White House said, Trend reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

"Biden ... express(ed) his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks that have killed 11 people in three Israeli cities," the White House said in a statement.

Biden reaffirmed the US's position that it would stand with Israel in light of these terrorist attacks as well as all threats against Israel.

Other topics that the two discussed in the phone call included the importance of regional partnerships "as exemplified by the Abraham Accords and the Negev Summit" and the promotion of security in the Middle East, according to the White House.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz